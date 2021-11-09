KeyCorp Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $385.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.50.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $329.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.14. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $247.41 and a 52-week high of $332.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 765,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,949,000 after purchasing an additional 65,352 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 206,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

