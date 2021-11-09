KeyCorp Lowers Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $35.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 11,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $354,266.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 82,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,006 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,092,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $73,837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $26,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,343,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

