KeyCorp Trims Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price to $100.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Q2 from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $86.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 has a 1-year low of $73.51 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average of $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,260 shares of company stock worth $15,865,291. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,590,000 after buying an additional 114,469 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after acquiring an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Q2 by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Q2 by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,380,000 after acquiring an additional 141,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

