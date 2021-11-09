KeyCorp Weighs in on Rent-A-Center, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rent-A-Center in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

RCII has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $44.24 on Monday. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 97.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 113.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 246,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

