Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Keysight Technologies worth $43,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $186.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.99. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.82 and a 1 year high of $187.78.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

