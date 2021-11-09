Kimelman & Baird LLC Invests $375,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 330.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,178,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

