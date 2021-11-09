Kimelman & Baird LLC Purchases Shares of 3,933 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 114,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,430,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

