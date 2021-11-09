Kimelman & Baird LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 60.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $169.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.56 and a 200-day moving average of $172.75. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $142.63 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

