Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$223.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on KXS. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of KXS opened at C$210.12 on Tuesday. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$124.05 and a 1-year high of C$211.35. The stock has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10,005.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$193.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$168.91.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.62, for a total value of C$878,116.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at C$809,272.17. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,752 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.41, for a total transaction of C$340,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$749,458.65. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,748,227.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

