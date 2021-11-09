Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Increased to C$225.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$225.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KXSCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.00.

KXSCF stock opened at $165.40 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $165.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.97.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

