Kingdom Game 4.0 Market Cap Tops $843,608.28 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $843,608.28 and approximately $2.26 million worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 201.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00076350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00079608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00099568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,213.83 or 1.00349446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,763.60 or 0.07111994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00020554 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

