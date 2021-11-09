Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 390 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $687,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average of $67.23. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $70.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

