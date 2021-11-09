Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 49,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 178.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 30,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 244,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,135,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,797,000 after buying an additional 53,709 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,814 shares of company stock worth $2,788,507. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $169.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $169.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.17.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

