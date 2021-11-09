Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 111.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at $13,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLK. Barclays raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $99.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

