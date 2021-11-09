Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $737,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 186.14%.

Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

