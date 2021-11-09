Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $947,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,031,000 after purchasing an additional 156,686 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM stock opened at $203.37 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $211.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $501,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

