Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $776,000 Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global X SuperDividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,603,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,652,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,605,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 266,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 778,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 238,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDIV opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

