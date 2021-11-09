Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KTRA shares. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Kintara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 561,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 82.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 125,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,274 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

