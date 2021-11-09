Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $107,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KRG. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 553.89%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.