KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KNBE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $26.00 on Friday. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $46,767.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $68,065,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,933,347 shares of company stock worth $138,726,754 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in KnowBe4 by 17.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 175,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

