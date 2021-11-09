Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Krones in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Krones in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Krones in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €87.50 ($102.94).

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €93.60 ($110.12) on Friday. Krones has a twelve month low of €50.90 ($59.88) and a twelve month high of €92.25 ($108.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €87.24 and its 200-day moving average is €82.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.96.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

