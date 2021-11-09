Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KRYS stock traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $47.50. 312,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,647. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.08. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.66.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Krystal Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Krystal Biotech worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.