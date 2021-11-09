Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 46.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 32.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 980,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 239,114 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 39.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 710,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 201,919 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 19.2% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

