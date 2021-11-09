Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given Outperform Rating at Eight Capital

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Eight Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIF. Scotiabank cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.42.

LIF stock opened at C$35.04 on Tuesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$23.47 and a 1-year high of C$50.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

