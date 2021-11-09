Lamden Market Capitalization Hits $56.06 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 51% lower against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $56.06 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.