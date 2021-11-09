Lamden (TAU) Price Down 51% This Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 51% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $56.06 million and $1.83 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

