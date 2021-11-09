Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Michael George Dawson Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) insider Michael George Dawson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,923.96).

LRE opened at GBX 520 ($6.79) on Tuesday. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 492.80 ($6.44) and a one year high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 592.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 631.01.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 753 ($9.84).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

