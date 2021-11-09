Landbox (LAND) Price Up 46.1% Over Last 7 Days

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Landbox has a market capitalization of $377,634.39 and approximately $18,587.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00075873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00078287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00100885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,389.66 or 0.99912187 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,674.27 or 0.07034480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00020422 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

