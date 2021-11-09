Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Landstar System worth $17,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Landstar System by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Landstar System by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Landstar System by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.47.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $176.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.16 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.79.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

