Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,161 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $313,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,746 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after buying an additional 1,445,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $78,919,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.