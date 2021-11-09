Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWIM. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.