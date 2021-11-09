Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.99

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.99 and last traded at $83.68, with a volume of 1177073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $2,176,924.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $2,790,918.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,676 shares of company stock worth $22,394,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

