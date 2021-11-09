LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $171.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCII. Truist Securities began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 135.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCII stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.28. 462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.50. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $112.54 and a 52-week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.