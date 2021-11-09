LCMS (LCMS) Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, LCMS has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One LCMS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LCMS has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $560,383.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00076059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00079399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00101257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,691.73 or 0.99891643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,707.04 or 0.07050254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020552 BTC.

About LCMS

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

LCMS Coin Trading

