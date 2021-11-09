Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $60,431.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00076901 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00079454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00102281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,789.94 or 0.99916505 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,734.23 or 0.07082315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020522 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

