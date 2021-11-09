Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

NYSE LMND traded down $8.16 on Tuesday, hitting $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 84,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,221. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.68.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,843,420. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lemonade stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,542 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Lemonade worth $37,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

