Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Down to $70.50

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.50, but opened at $66.89. Lemonade shares last traded at $62.55, with a volume of 46,120 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

Get Lemonade alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $324,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,843,420. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.