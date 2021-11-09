LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 69.54% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.

Shares of LNSR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,066. The company has a market capitalization of $79.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. LENSAR has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.83.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LENSAR in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

