Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0012

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $987,299.25 and $2,034.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,724.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,744.67 or 0.07110807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.90 or 0.00401494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.50 or 0.01060331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00092155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.62 or 0.00423568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.05 or 0.00277331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00222017 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

