Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.82 million.Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.80 to $6.05 EPS.

Shares of LGND traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,916. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.26 and its 200-day moving average is $128.16. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.