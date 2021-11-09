Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $103.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $121.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSPD. Barclays lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.20.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $72.41 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.22.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,131,000 after buying an additional 107,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after buying an additional 453,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after buying an additional 429,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,823,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,490,000 after buying an additional 57,056 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.