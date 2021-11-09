Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from $190.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.86.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.39. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.22.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

