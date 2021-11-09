Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $110.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.86.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.22. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.39.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.