Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$140.00 to C$110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS to a buy rating and set a C$102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a C$145.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$124.43.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$90.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$131.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.37 billion and a PE ratio of -54.71. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$49.33 and a 1-year high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

