Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of LINC stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 54,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,584. The stock has a market cap of $198.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00.

A number of research firms have commented on LINC. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

