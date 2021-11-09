Lithia Motors, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Lithia Motors has increased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Lithia Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $36.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $329.35 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $255.78 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.71.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 37.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.56.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

