Lithia Motors, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
Lithia Motors has increased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Lithia Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $36.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.
Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $329.35 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $255.78 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.71.
In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.56.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.