Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$35.00 price target for the company.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

TSE LAC traded down C$0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$43.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 56.64 and a current ratio of 56.73. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$45.40. The company has a market cap of C$5.17 billion and a PE ratio of -82.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.26.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.