LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

A number of research firms have commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.34. 998,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.94. LKQ has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $58.55.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in LKQ by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in LKQ by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

