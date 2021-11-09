London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.38. 933,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,367. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.2694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

