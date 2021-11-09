Loom Network (LOOM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14.52 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $109.25 million and $14.52 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00050930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.26 or 0.00222886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00093378 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

